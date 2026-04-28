Nothing launches essential voice AI app transcribing speech for phones
Technology
Nothing has just rolled out Essential Voice, a new AI-powered app for its phones that turns your speech into text instantly, no typing needed.
It works in real-time, supports 100-plus languages, and even auto-corrects for different accents so your words come out right.
Essential Voice transcribes 150 wpm on-device
Essential Voice clocks in at 150 words per minute (way faster than most people can type), cleans up filler words for clearer messages, and keeps things private by processing everything on your device (nothing goes to the cloud).
You're always in control of when it listens. Plus, you can talk in one language and have it translated into another on the fly.
Updates are coming to help with tasks like writing emails or searching online.