Nothing launches essential voice AI app transcribing speech for phones

Essential Voice transcribes 150 wpm on-device

Essential Voice clocks in at 150 words per minute (way faster than most people can type), cleans up filler words for clearer messages, and keeps things private by processing everything on your device (nothing goes to the cloud).

You're always in control of when it listens. Plus, you can talk in one language and have it translated into another on the fly.

Updates are coming to help with tasks like writing emails or searching online.