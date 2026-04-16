Nothing launches Warp to share files between Android and Macs
Technology
Nothing just dropped Warp, a new tool that finally lets you share files smoothly between Android devices and Macs.
No more clunky workarounds or random apps; Warp works as an Android app paired with a browser extension, and even supports Windows and Linux through Chromium browsers.
Warp built into Android share menu
Warp is built right into the Android sharing menu, so sending photos, docs, or links is quick.
You can shoot files to multiple devices, even if they're offline, by temporarily uploading them to Google Drive (Nothing never stores your stuff directly).
It's free for now while in beta, making cross-platform sharing way less of a headache for everyone who jumps between devices.