Nothing Phone 1 gets Android 15 as final 4-year update Technology Jul 03, 2026

The Nothing Phone 1, launched back in July 2022, is officially getting its final software update. This brings Android 15, fixes bugs, and adds a fresh July 2026 security patch.

If you're updating, you might notice your phone gets a bit warm or uses more power for a short while, but things should go back to normal soon after.

With this rollout, the phone completes its four-year journey and three major OS upgrades.