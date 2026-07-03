Nothing Phone 1 gets Android 15 as final 4-year update
The Nothing Phone 1, launched back in July 2022, is officially getting its final software update. This brings Android 15, fixes bugs, and adds a fresh July 2026 security patch.
If you're updating, you might notice your phone gets a bit warm or uses more power for a short while, but things should go back to normal soon after.
With this rollout, the phone completes its four-year journey and three major OS upgrades.
Nothing Phone 1 features 50MP camera
Known for its transparent design and cool Glyph lights on the back, the Nothing Phone 1 packs dual rear cameras (with a sharp 50MP main sensor), a smooth up to 120Hz OLED display covered by Gorilla Glass, and a Snapdragon 778G+ chip.
It offers up to 12GB of RAM, plenty of storage (up to 256GB), and fast charging with its solid 4,500mAh battery.