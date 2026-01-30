Nothing Phone (4a) series is coming—no flagship this year

The Phone (4a) series aims to deliver a flagship-like experience, with better displays, improved cameras, and faster performance. Nothing is focusing on fewer but more meaningful updates instead of yearly releases. Expect higher prices though—unprecedented price surges circling the DRAM industry are pushing costs up.

Specs at a glance:

The 4a Pro packs a Snapdragon 7-series chip, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

It features a big 5,080mAh battery with fast charging and IP65 water/dust resistance.

You'll get about 63 hours of use on one charge, and it's designed to last through around 1,400 charge cycles before the battery dips below 80%.