Nothing rolls out Android-17-based OS 5.0 with Glyph and widgets
Nothing just started rolling out its Android 17-based OS 5.0 update for the Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.
The update brings a refreshed Glyph app, iOS-style split Quick Settings, and lets you organize home screen icons in bulk, making things a bit smoother for everyday use.
You'll also spot new widgets like Collector, Away Time, and Glyph Timer to play around with.
Camera app adds Dual-view, AI indicator
The camera app now has Dual-view Video mode so you can record with both front and back cameras at once, perfect for vlogs or reaction shots.
There's also a yellow AI Processing indicator that pops up when your phone is handling sensitive AI tasks, giving you more transparency about what's happening behind the scenes.
Keep an eye out for the update notification or check manually if you're eager to try it out!