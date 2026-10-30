Nothing rolls out Android-17-based OS 5.0 with Glyph and widgets

Nothing just started rolling out its Android 17-based OS 5.0 update for the Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

The update brings a refreshed Glyph app, iOS-style split Quick Settings, and lets you organize home screen icons in bulk, making things a bit smoother for everyday use.

You'll also spot new widgets like Collector, Away Time, and Glyph Timer to play around with.