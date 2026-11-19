Nothing's mystery AI gadget looks like a voice recorder
What's the story
Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has teased Nothing's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) product in an Instagram story. The post offers a first look at the new device, which is expected to be launched next month. The image shows the Nothing AI device on a table with a MacBook and a pair of Nothing headphones.
Design details
The AI device features a rectangular shape and physical buttons
The image shows two narrow rectangular devices placed next to each other. One of the devices features physical controls, similar to what was seen in Nothing's previous teaser. However, there's no display.
Like other products from the brand, this AI device also sports a modern design with two pill-shaped indicator lights on top, one green and one red, and a rectangular button with a red circle that likely serves as a recording button.
Feature highlights
Button for communicating with your AI agent
The Instagram story also gave a glimpse of a large button with the word "Talk" on it. This could be used to communicate with your AI agent through the device, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei had earlier shared a nine-second teaser for the device, saying, "Context doesn't live in a chat box."
He has also said that the AI device will be able to use context from a user's daily life.
Market trend
Meta and OpenAI are also working on AI devices
The development of the Nothing AI device comes as more companies are venturing into the world of AI hardware.
Meta recently announced Muse Charm, a pendant-like AI device for its Muse personal assistant.
OpenAI is also working on an AI device, with design led by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive. The first OpenAI device is expected to be a smart speaker.