Nothing's Ear (Open) buds land in India: Check features, price
Nothing, the brand from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, just launched its first open-ear true wireless earbuds—Ear (Open)—in India.
These buds are built for people who want to stay aware of their surroundings while running or cycling, and come packed with ChatGPT voice integration and AI-powered Clear Voice technology for enhanced call clarity.
Price and availability
You can grab the Ear (Open) on Flipkart for ₹9,999 during the Big Billion Days sale—but heads up, prices may go up after that.
Each earbud weighs just 8.1gm and is rated IP54 for sweat and splash resistance, so they're ready for outdoor adventures.
Specs and features
The Ear (Open) packs 14.2mm dynamic drivers with titanium-coated diaphragms for punchy bass and clear sound.
The open-ear design sits outside your ear canal so you can hear what's happening around you.
They support Bluetooth 5.3, fast pairing with Google/Microsoft devices, and can connect to two devices at once.
Battery life and AI integration
Expect up to 8 hours of listening on a single charge—or stretch it to 30 hours with the case.
In a rush? A quick 10-minute charge gets you up to 10 hours of playtime.
With three mics per bud plus AI call clarity and ChatGPT voice commands, these are made for multitaskers on the move.