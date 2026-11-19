Nothing's screenless AI gadget leaks ahead of December launch
Nothing's upcoming AI-native gadget just leaked, and it's definitely not your usual smartphone.
Set to launch in December 2026, the device is slim, dark, and rectangular: no screen at all.
Instead, it features a Talk button and red and green LED lights, focusing on voice interactions.
Carl Pei says dedicated voice device
CEO Carl Pei says this isn't just another app: it's meant to be a dedicated tool you actually use with your hands and voice.
While details are still under wraps, people are guessing it could handle things like live translation or smart note-taking.
With no display and a focus on talking instead of tapping, Nothing seems to be betting big on how we'll interact with tech next.