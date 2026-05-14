Notion launches developer platform enabling secure cloud workers for automation

Workers sync Salesforce, Zendesk into Notion

The "Workers" feature makes it easy to sync stuff like Salesforce or Zendesk straight into your Notion databases, so repetitive tasks basically handle themselves.

You can also bring in partner agents like Claude Code and Codex, or use the External Agent API to connect your own internal agents.

Teams get tools to assign tasks and track progress — all inside Notion — and developers can try out Workers free through August 2026.