Nova Launcher is officially dead after 14 years of development Technology Sep 09, 2025

Nova Launcher—the go-to Android customization app since 2011—is officially done with updates.

After being acquired by Branch in 2022 and most of the team let go in 2024, creator Kevin Barry was the last one standing.

As reported on September 9, 2025, Barry shared that Branch asked him to stop working on Nova, so there won't be any more updates.