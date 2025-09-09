Next Article
Nova Launcher is officially dead after 14 years of development
Nova Launcher—the go-to Android customization app since 2011—is officially done with updates.
After being acquired by Branch in 2022 and most of the team let go in 2024, creator Kevin Barry was the last one standing.
As reported on September 9, 2025, Barry shared that Branch asked him to stop working on Nova, so there won't be any more updates.
Barry's plans to make Nova open-source were ultimately dropped
Barry had been prepping to make Nova Launcher open-source, but those plans were dropped despite earlier promises from Branch's ex-CEO.
He thanked the community for all their support and confirmed he's leaving both Branch and Nova behind.
You can still grab Nova Launcher from the Play Store—just know there won't be new features or fixes going forward.