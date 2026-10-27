Noval Spectral AI raises ₹21.15cr to cut infrared sensor prices

Instead of using pricey imported materials, Noval Spectral AI is building new sensors with indium arsenide quantum dots on silicon chips, aiming to bring costs down from $5,000 to $10,000 to just $20 to $30 each.

They plan to have a prototype ready in 18 months and establish a manufacturing process in India.

If this works out, it could make advanced tech way more accessible, not just for drones but also for things like cars and smartphones, while boosting India's own innovation game.