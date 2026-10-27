Noval Spectral AI raises ₹21.15cr to cut infrared sensor prices
Noval Spectral AI, started by two IIT Kanpur graduates in Bengaluru, just raised ₹21.15 crore ($2.25 million) to shake up drone tech.
Their big idea? Create super cheap infrared sensor chips for surveillance systems and defense drones, cutting the price of these sensors by nearly 100 times.
Noval Spectral AI targets $20-$30 sensors
Instead of using pricey imported materials, Noval Spectral AI is building new sensors with indium arsenide quantum dots on silicon chips, aiming to bring costs down from $5,000 to $10,000 to just $20 to $30 each.
They plan to have a prototype ready in 18 months and establish a manufacturing process in India.
If this works out, it could make advanced tech way more accessible, not just for drones but also for things like cars and smartphones, while boosting India's own innovation game.