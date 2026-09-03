November 11 solar superstorm caused US GPS errors over 30ft

Scientists tracked the storm using aurora cameras and GPS data from both the US and Canada.

The disruptions stretched from coast to coast and reminded researchers of a similar event in May 2024 that cost farmers in the US Midwest more than $500 million in damages.

The study highlights how unpredictable solar storms can mess with tech we rely on every day.

The researchers wrote, "The results underscore the importance of accurate understanding of various space weather phenomena to enhance our predictive capabilities through coordinated observations and physics-based modeling and ultimately reducing disruptions to [radio frequency] applications during space weather events."