Novo Nordisk and Anthropic to integrate Claude into drug research
Technology
Novo Nordisk is partnering with AI company Anthropic to bring its Claude models into drug research.
The goal? Speeding up the search for new medicines by letting smart AI tackle tough scientific problems, right inside Novo Nordisk's research and development workflows.
CEOs say Claude accelerates drug research
Novo Nordisk's CEO says this could open up new scientific opportunities and help us better understand how drugs work in the body.
Anthropic's CEO adds that using advanced AI can cut down research time and improve results.
Novo is already using Claude to automate trial reports, showing just how much AI is starting to change the way new medicines are developed.