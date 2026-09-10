NPCI and NVIDIA launch open RL environment for banks, fintechs
Technology
NPCI and NVIDIA just launched an open reinforcement learning (RL) environment to help banks and fintechs train AI agents for banking tasks.
Unveiled at Global Fintech Fest 2026, the system uses synthetic data so your privacy stays protected and lets developers experiment without risking real information.
Platform handles multi-step banking conversations
The platform is all about smarter banking conversations: think AI that can handle multi-step chats and answer questions within set rules.
Built on NVIDIA's NeMo RL framework, it's flexible for adding new tools or tasks.
NPCI says this move supports its vision of affordable, standardized AI solutions in banking, making innovation easier while keeping data safe.