NPCI rolls out My UPI and UPI Tap and Pay

With UPI Tap & Pay, you can pay by just tapping your phone at a payment terminal, even if you're offline or in airplane mode. No need to open a UPI application.

It's already supported by 32 banks, 15 UPI applications, eight acquirers and aggregators, and 18 payment service providers.

My UPI pulls all your payment history, complaints, and security options into one easy interface across all your apps.

You get handy tools like merchant trust checks and an emergency switch to freeze payments instantly if needed.