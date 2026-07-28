NPCI tells UPI to mask numbers, default to username handles
Big update for anyone using UPI: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is telling all UPI apps and partner banks to stop showing your full mobile number during payments.
Instead, you'll mostly see just the last four digits, and username-based handles will become the default.
This change is part of rolling out India's new Digital Personal Data Protection law, with a compliance deadline set for September 4, 2026.
Masking follows UPI users' safety concerns
Now, after QR code payments or regular transactions, your mobile number won't pop up in full, making things a lot more private.
NPCI also wants other details like account numbers and UPI IDs masked everywhere.
These steps come after users, especially women, raised concerns about privacy and feeling unsafe while using UPI.
The hope is that these changes will make digital payments feel safer for everyone.