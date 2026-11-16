NPR opens 9th Student Podcast Challenge for grades 4-12
NPR says the ninth annual Student Podcast Challenge will open Jan. 4, 2027, open to students in grades four through 12.
If you've got a story to tell, you can submit your original podcast between January 4 and May 30, 2027.
Grand prize winners will be announced after summer break in September, so it's a great way to get creative and maybe even get noticed by NPR.
Student Podcast Challenge drew 90,000+ students
The challenge is split into three grade groups and has already seen more than 90,000 students take part since 2018.
Podcasts should be three to eight minutes long and must use only original or noncopyrighted audio, so your voice takes center stage!
Adults can help guide you but can't do the work for you.
NPR also offers handy guides and tips online if you're new to podcasting or want some inspiration.