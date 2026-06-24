NSA loses access to Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5
The NSA just lost access to Anthropic's advanced AI models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, thanks to new export restrictions from the Trump administration.
These tools were helping the agency spot cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and officials say they were performing impressively.
Now, Anthropic has pulled the plug on NSA's use, leaving its testing labs a bit emptier.
Pentagon labels Anthropic supply chain risk
Things are getting tense between Anthropic and US officials.
Senator Mark Warner recently praised Mythos for its vulnerability-finding skills during NSA trials, but earlier this year the Pentagon labeled Anthropic a "supply chain risk" after clashing over a $200 million defense contract.
Some are pushing for a fix, but so far, no luck. The NSA's cybersecurity efforts are feeling the impact.