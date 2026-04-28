NSIL raises satellite bandwidth prices 20% from April 1, 2026
Technology
Heads up if you're into tech or media: NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), ISRO's business wing, is hiking satellite bandwidth prices by 20% starting April 1, 2026.
This means broadcasters, DTH platforms, and companies relying on satellite links for TV, ships, or defense will likely see higher costs.
Transponder rents climb to ₹7.92cr annually
The change comes as demand shifts: fewer people use traditional DTH services now, but aviation and maritime sectors are asking for more bandwidth.
For example, renting a standard transponder will go from ₹6.6 crore to ₹7.92 crore per year.
Even with this increase, NSIL says its rates stay competitive and follow a dynamic pricing model.