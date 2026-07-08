Nubia to unveil what it calls world's 1st AI phone
Technology
Nubia, a Chinese tech brand, is gearing up to unveil what it calls the "world's first mass-produced AI-powered smartphone" at WAIC 2026 in Shanghai (July 17-20).
Announced by Company President Ni Fei on Weibo, the phone will feature Nubia's own Doubao AI assistant built right in.
Rumored M153 upgrade with agentic AI
This new device will use advanced agentic AI tech, letting Doubao handle tasks on its own across different apps: think smarter automation and smoother daily use.
While Nubia hasn't shared the exact model name yet, rumors suggest it could be an upgraded version of last year's M153, with even deeper AI integration and improved performance thanks to new partnerships.