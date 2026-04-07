Nutella jar floats inside Orion during NASA's Artemis II livestream
During NASA's Artemis II livestream on April 7, 2026, viewers spotted a jar of Nutella floating inside the Orion spacecraft.
The crew, Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, were making history by traveling farther from Earth than anyone since Apollo 13.
The unexpected Nutella cameo quickly took off on social media.
NASA press secretary denies product placement
Nutella's official account joined in on the fun online, but NASA was quick to clarify: the jar wasn't a product placement.
Press Secretary Bethany Stevens said NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships, and the jar was understood to be part of the astronauts' onboard food supplies.
So, the viral moment was just an everyday snack floating through a record-breaking mission.