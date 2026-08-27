NVIDIA and AWS announce 2 million GPUs and Vera CPUs
NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services (AWS) just announced a major partnership to boost AI tech worldwide.
AWS will roll out 2 million additional NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra GPUs, including NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra GPUs, across AWS Global Infrastructure, including AI factories, in 2027-28.
The deal also brings NVIDIA Vera CPU-based infrastructure to AWS and upgrades like NVLink Fusion for faster, more powerful machine learning.
US government to receive 100,000 GPUs
This partnership isn't just about big numbers: 100,000 of those GPUs will power secure AI projects for the US government, helping with national security and federal tasks.
Plus, AWS services like Bedrock, SageMaker, and EMR are getting smarter thanks to deeper NVIDIA integration, and Amazon Robotics is getting smarter thanks to deeper NVIDIA integration.
Jensen Huang says this move will help them keep up with demand that is running ahead of every forecast for next-level AI tools.