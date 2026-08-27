NVIDIA and AWS announce 2 million GPUs and Vera CPUs

This partnership isn't just about big numbers: 100,000 of those GPUs will power secure AI projects for the US government, helping with national security and federal tasks.

Plus, AWS services like Bedrock, SageMaker, and EMR are getting smarter thanks to deeper NVIDIA integration, and Amazon Robotics is getting smarter thanks to deeper NVIDIA integration.

Jensen Huang says this move will help them keep up with demand that is running ahead of every forecast for next-level AI tools.