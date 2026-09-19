NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls AI doomsday '0 percent chance'

Huang is all for moving quickly with AI, but only if it's done safely.

"We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else. We're going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they're ready, deliver products that are unsafe," he said.

He recently spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles on September 14, who also called widespread fears about AI a "hoax," showing both leaders agree on keeping things responsible without buying into the hype.