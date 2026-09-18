NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang rejects OpenAI's 'alien mind' AI claim
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying OpenAI's idea that artificial intelligence is some "alien mind."
Speaking at a tech event, he said AI is just a tool built by people using math and data: nothing mysterious about it.
Jensen Huang calls for company self-regulation
Huang doubled down, saying, "We're building machines that learn patterns... it's just engineering."
He also pushed back against calls for stricter AI rules, arguing companies should self-regulate and stop unsafe projects themselves.
This puts him at odds with folks at OpenAI who want stronger industrywide safety standards.
The split shows how the tech world is still figuring out what role (and risks) AI should really have.