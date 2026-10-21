NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says Europe will embrace AI
Technology
At NVIDIA's big-tech event in Berlin, CEO Jensen Huang said he believes "every company in Europe will become an AI company."
Wrapping up NVIDIA's European tour, Huang highlighted how local startups and manufacturers are teaming up with NVIDIA to push AI forward across the continent.
NVIDIA invests nearly $10B in Europe
NVIDIA is putting nearly $10 billion into Europe's tech scene, including a partnership with Germany's Agile Robots to produce 1,000 to 2,000 petite humanoids next year.
Huang also showed off some fun robot ducks from French startup Pollen Robotics, just one example of how fast AI is evolving here.
Plus, NVIDIA revealed a new data center module for quicker setups using its Vera Rubin platform.