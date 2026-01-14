Next Article
NVIDIA DLSS 4.5: Leveling up PC gaming
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped DLSS 4.5 at CES 2026, bringing crisper graphics and sharper details to your favorite games—without pushing frame rates through the roof.
This update helps NVIDIA keep its lead over AMD and Intel, making sure gamers get improved visuals, though in some cases there may be a slight tradeoff in performance.
What's cool about DLSS 4.5?
Tested on an RTX 5070 laptop, DLSS 4.5 makes games like Marvel's Spider-Man II and Black Myth: Wukong look even better, with improved textures and effects like sparks and foliage hitting around 60 fps in some scenes.
In The Outer Worlds II, visuals got a boost but there was a slight dip in performance—reminding us that balancing top-notch graphics with steady frame rates is still a work in progress.