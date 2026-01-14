NVIDIA DLSS 4.5: Leveling up PC gaming

What's cool about DLSS 4.5?

Tested on an RTX 5070 laptop, DLSS 4.5 makes games like Marvel's Spider-Man II and Black Myth: Wukong look even better, with improved textures and effects like sparks and foliage hitting around 60 fps in some scenes.

In The Outer Worlds II, visuals got a boost but there was a slight dip in performance—reminding us that balancing top-notch graphics with steady frame rates is still a work in progress.