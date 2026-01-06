NVIDIA drops Vera Rubin AI servers: serious power for next-gen AI

NVIDIA just announced its new Vera Rubin AI servers at CES 2026, aiming to take AI performance to a whole new level. The NVL72 rack packs 72 Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs, plus some high-speed networking tech—all built for massive-scale AI work. Expect these beasts to hit the market later in 2026.

What's inside? Each Rubin GPU delivers up to 50 petaflops of inference power and comes with super-fast HBM4 memory (288GB at 22TB/s).

The Vera CPU brings 88 Arm cores and supports 1.5TB of speedy LPDDR5X memory.

All together, one NVL72 rack theoretically can reach exaflop-level performance—yeah, that's a lot.

Why does it matter? Rubin GPUs are way more efficient than NVIDIA's last-gen Blackwell chips—four times better at training huge models and 10 times cheaper for running them. Plus, you'll need fewer GPUs overall.

These servers aren't just about raw speed—they're well-suited for big workloads like Omniverse simulations, robotics, and self-driving cars.