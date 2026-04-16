NVIDIA GeForce Now launches in India via early access waitlist
Technology
NVIDIA's GeForce Now is finally live in India, letting gamers stream top-tier titles straight to their devices; no fancy hardware needed.
Early access is open via a waitlist, so you can jump in and play high-end games from anywhere.
GeForce Now plans: ₹999 and ₹1,999
You can pick between the Performance plan (₹999) or the Ultimate plan (₹1,999), both valid for 90 days. There's also an optional 200GB storage add-on for ₹299.
GeForce Now works on PCs, Macs, smartphones, and smart TVs and hooks up with platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store.
With over 4,500 supported games already (and more on the way), a free tier is planned for a later stage to make it even easier to join in.