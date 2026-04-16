NVIDIA GeForce Now launches in India via early access waitlist

GeForce Now plans: ₹999 and ₹1,999

You can pick between the Performance plan (₹999) or the Ultimate plan (₹1,999), both valid for 90 days. There's also an optional 200GB storage add-on for ₹299.

GeForce Now works on PCs, Macs, smartphones, and smart TVs and hooks up with platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store.

With over 4,500 supported games already (and more on the way), a free tier is planned for a later stage to make it even easier to join in.