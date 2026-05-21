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Home / News / Technology News / NVIDIA has 'conceded' China's AI chip market to Huawei: Huang
NVIDIA has 'conceded' China's AI chip market to Huawei: Huang
China once accounted for 20% of NVIDIA's data center revenue

NVIDIA has 'conceded' China's AI chip market to Huawei: Huang

By Mudit Dube
May 21, 2026
10:36 am
What's the story

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has admitted that the company has "largely conceded" China's artificial intelligence (AI) chip market to Huawei. His remarks come as NVIDIA posted another record quarter, with an 85% revenue surge over last year. The company's expansion plans are also hampered by US export restrictions on advanced AI chips, which have accelerated China's efforts toward semiconductor self-sufficiency.

Market challenges

China once accounted for 20% of NVIDIA's data center revenue

Once, China accounted for at least one-fifth of NVIDIA's data center revenue. However, the company has been effectively shut out of this lucrative market after being told by the Trump administration in April that it would need a license to export chips to China and other select countries. Huang was cautious about any near-term reopening of the Chinese market but expressed eagerness to return if conditions improve.

Strategic growth

Huang optimistic about AI growth potential

Despite the challenges, Huang said NVIDIA is aggressively expanding its supply chain for what he called a massive growing opportunity tied to the broader AI economy. He said the idea of a "many times larger company is not out of the question," adding that NVIDIA was investing heavily across what he termed as the AI industry's "five-layer cake." This includes energy, chips, infrastructure, models and applications.

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