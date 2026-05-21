NVIDIA has 'conceded' China's AI chip market to Huawei: Huang

Market challenges

China once accounted for 20% of NVIDIA's data center revenue

Once, China accounted for at least one-fifth of NVIDIA's data center revenue. However, the company has been effectively shut out of this lucrative market after being told by the Trump administration in April that it would need a license to export chips to China and other select countries. Huang was cautious about any near-term reopening of the Chinese market but expressed eagerness to return if conditions improve.