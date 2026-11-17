NVIDIA, IBM and Fermilab to build modular quantum computing platform
NVIDIA, IBM, and Fermilab are joining forces to build a new modular quantum computing platform.
By blending NVIDIA's fast computing technology with IBM's Quantum Nighthawk processors and Fermilab's know-how in error correction, they want to give researchers a powerful space to test out new ideas that mix quantum and classical computing.
NVIDIA cuts quantum error-correction research time
This partnership could make quantum computers way more reliable and accelerate the computationally intensive parts of quantum error-correction research.
NVIDIA just rolled out a new decoding algorithm that can shrink research times from weeks down to minutes.
With this platform, scientists can tackle big challenges in physics and beyond, opening the door for breakthroughs we haven't even imagined yet.