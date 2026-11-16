NVIDIA interim CEO Colette Kress to brief investors Tuesday
NVIDIA's interim CEO, Colette Kress, is set to brief investors on Tuesday, her first big moment since founder Jensen Huang stepped down last week.
The meeting comes as NVIDIA's stock has dropped by one-third since October, and everyone's watching to see how Kress plans to steady the ship and lay out what's next for the company.
NVIDIA seeks permanent CEO amid $4T
With NVIDIA now worth $4 trillion, the board is searching for a new permanent CEO.
Investors are especially curious about how Kress will keep NVIDIA leading in tech and innovation while addressing concerns about risky moves and future growth.
Big topics include sales of its Vera Rubin GPUs, which are key for this quarter, and whether NVIDIA will keep backing AI startups during this transition.