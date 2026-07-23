NVIDIA Jetson GPUs to be tested on lunar outpost lidar
Technology
NVIDIA's Jetson GPUs are likely to become the first of their kind on the moon, powering the Lunar Outpost rover's lidar system when it lands.
Justin Cyrus shared that they'll be testing how these chips handle harsh lunar conditions compared to older space tech, a key step as NASA teams up with private companies to prep for human landings perhaps as soon as 2028.
Rover to launch on Falcon 9
The rover will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket, all part of NASA's program to return humans to the Moon to get humans back on the moon and stick around long-term.
Plus, NVIDIA is working with Firefly Aerospace to put Jetson GPUs in a satellite orbiting the moon, helping map out and track robotic missions for future exploration.