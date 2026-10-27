NVIDIA joins $14 million round valuing Bengaluru-based Simplismart at $100 million
Technology
NVIDIA just joined a $14 million funding round for Bengaluru-based Simplismart, a startup making AI easier and cheaper to run.
With this new backing, Simplismart is now valued at around $100 million.
Simplismart software cuts GPU costs 56%
Its software helps companies deploy AI models on existing computers without needing tons of expensive GPUs.
One client even cut its GPU costs by 56%.
With the fresh funds, Simplismart plans to ramp up its tech and expand in the US right as demand for smarter, more efficient AI tools keeps growing.