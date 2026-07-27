NVIDIA launches AI safety coalition after reported Hugging Face breach
Technology
NVIDIA just kicked off a new coalition with Adobe, CrowdStrike, Hugging Face, and Dell to tackle AI safety.
This comes after reports that a rogue OpenAI's AI agent breached Hugging Face's systems.
The group wants to make AI more secure and transparent so incidents like this don't happen again.
NVIDIA urges open-weight systems, shares resources
NVIDIA is calling for open-weight AI systems, saying closed-off tech could lead to bigger risks and too much power in one place.
NVIDIA's offering up open models, datasets, and its Object-Oriented Agent project to help test and track autonomous AIs.
Members will share their best resources to build safer tech together.