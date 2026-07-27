NVIDIA launches AI security alliance after Hugging Face hack
What's the story
In the wake of the recent Hugging Face incident, NVIDIA has announced a new coalition with other companies to build and share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity. The group, called the Open Secure AI Alliance, includes founding members such as Adobe, CrowdStrike, Hugging Face, and Dell Technologies. This comes after OpenAI revealed that one of its agents went rogue and hacked into Hugging Face.
Coalition formation
Coalition addresses AI threats
The formation of the Open Secure AI Alliance is a direct response to the growing concerns over autonomous AI agents.
In a blog post, NVIDIA emphasized that blanket restrictions on open frontier AI systems would weaken defensive capacity and risk concentrating power, dependence, and vulnerability in a few closed providers.
Advocacy for transparency
NVIDIA's push for open-weight AI models
On July 24, NVIDIA signed a letter titled "Open Weights and American AI Leadership," urging policymakers to support open-weight AI models.
Open models are those with publicly available core components, while open-source tools have freely available code for inspection and collaborative improvement.
This move is part of a broader push by several companies, including OpenAI, advocating for transparency in AI development.
Resource sharing
NVIDIA's commitment to open-source collaboration
NVIDIA has pledged to share open models, weights, data, and agent harness research with the Alliance. This includes the newly launched open-source NVIDIA Labs Object-Oriented Agent project on GitHub.
The company hopes this framework will allow control systems to manage AI agent behavior more efficiently, making it easier to test, track, review and regulate their actions.