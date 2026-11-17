NVIDIA launches Nemotron for science to accelerate scientific discoveries
NVIDIA just rolled out Nemotron for Science, a fresh set of AI tools designed to help scientists make discoveries faster, even as the company goes through some leadership changes.
The suite packs a vision-language model (Nemotron 3.5 Super VL), a huge chemistry dataset (LitmusBench v0.2), and an easy way to build custom research agents, all aimed at tackling big scientific challenges.
NVIDIA announces Vera CPU Rubin GPU
On top of the AI launch, NVIDIA is leveling up its hardware with the Vera central processing unit (CPU) platform, built for heavy-duty tasks like climate simulations, and the Rubin high-performance computing (HPC) GPU, which features over 50,000 CUDA cores per graphics processing unit (GPU) for massive data crunching (arriving in 2028).
Altogether, these moves show NVIDIA's push to give researchers smarter tools and more muscle across fields like genomics and climate science.