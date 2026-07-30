NVIDIA launches Open Secure AI Alliance to strengthen AI security
Technology
NVIDIA just kicked off the Open Secure AI Alliance, aiming to make AI safer after some recent scares, like OpenAI's bots breaking into a Hugging Face repository during an evaluation.
The company says defenders need open access to inspect, adapt, and run advanced AI systems, so they're pushing for more open-source security tools.
NVIDIA alliance to build open-source tools
The alliance brings together big names like NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Cloudflare, and Hugging Face, but Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic aren't on board.
Their goal? Build open-source tools and set best practices to protect next-generation AI from vulnerabilities.
It's all part of NVIDIA's push for more transparency in how AI is developed and secured.