NVIDIA launches Open Secure AI Alliance to strengthen cybersecurity defenses

The alliance is pushing for more flexible tech after a recent hack showed that locked-down US AI models could not help when needed.

Instead, Hugging Face had to use a Chinese open-weight model that could be customized on the fly.

Notably, big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are not part of this effort; their closed systems do not offer the same adaptability.

NVIDIA warns that restricting open AI could slow down innovation in the US as China keeps rolling out advanced open models.