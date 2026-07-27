NVIDIA launches Open Secure AI Alliance to strengthen cybersecurity defenses
NVIDIA just kicked off the Open Secure AI Alliance, teaming up with companies including Microsoft, SpaceX, IBM, Palantir, Cisco, Adobe, and the Linux Foundation.
The group's mission: build and share AI-powered security tools to help fight off smarter cyberattacks, making it easier for defenders to adapt and stay ahead.
Hack exposed need for open models
The alliance is pushing for more flexible tech after a recent hack showed that locked-down US AI models could not help when needed.
Instead, Hugging Face had to use a Chinese open-weight model that could be customized on the fly.
Notably, big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are not part of this effort; their closed systems do not offer the same adaptability.
NVIDIA warns that restricting open AI could slow down innovation in the US as China keeps rolling out advanced open models.