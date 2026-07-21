NVIDIA launches synthetic video detector to score deepfakes per frame
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped the Synthetic Video Detector, an AI tool that can spot deepfake videos by checking every single frame and scoring how real or fake it looks.
This makes it way easier for teams to quickly flag and review suspicious clips (super helpful when things need to move fast).
NVIDIA detector posts 92% uncompressed accuracy
The tool is impressively accurate: 92% on uncompressed videos, and still solid even after heavy compression (down to 82%).
It works fast too, processing full HD video in milliseconds.
Thanks to its integration with Wowza's platform, this tech will soon be available to more than 35,000 deployments across 170 countries, giving a serious boost to the fight against misinformation worldwide.