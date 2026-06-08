NVIDIA and LG partner to develop humanoid robots, data centers
What's the story
NVIDIA is joining forces with South Korea's LG Group to develop humanoid robots and next-generation data centers. The announcement was made by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang after his meeting with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in Seoul. Huang said the partnership will focus on motor technology and mechanical systems to advance humanoid robotics.
Development
Designing future data centers
Along with humanoid robots, NVIDIA and LG are also working on the design of future data centers. This comes as part of their expanded collaboration in robotics, manufacturing, AI infrastructure, mobility, and sovereign AI technologies. The two companies are setting up an "AI factory" to support LG Group's AI-driven businesses such as robotics and autonomous driving.
Functions
A look at the AI factory
The proposed AI factory will provide the computing infrastructure needed to train, simulate, validate and deploy AI applications. It will combine NVIDIA's AI platform with LG Group's businesses in consumer electronics, robotics, mobility, smart spaces and data center technologies. The companies hope to connect various processes such as AI model development and robot simulation in a single workflow.
Tech integration
LG Electronics to use NVIDIA's robotics frameworks
LG Electronics plans to use NVIDIA's Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab robotics frameworks for home robots. The company is also looking at NVIDIA's Isaac GR00T model for home and modular robots. To support these efforts, LG Electronics is building a physical AI data factory that will use NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models to generate training data.
Component supply
LG Innotek and LG CNS join the effort
LG Innotek will provide robotics components, including sensing solutions, for NVIDIA development environments and GPU architecture. Meanwhile, LG CNS plans to integrate NVIDIA's robotics technologies into its PhysicalWorks industrial robot platform for manufacturing and logistics applications.
Factory expansion
Cooling technologies for AI factories
The collaboration also extends to AI factory infrastructure. LG Electronics is working with NVIDIA on cooling technologies such as cooling distribution units and cold plates. The companies plan to build AI factories based on NVIDIA DSX, with LG Uplus. LG Energy Solution will also partner with NVIDIA for 800V direct-current energy solutions for future data centers.
Mobility integration
Mobility sector advancements and sovereign AI model collaboration
In the mobility sector, LG Electronics is aligning its advanced driver-assistance systems and in-vehicle AI technologies with NVIDIA DRIVE platforms. This includes DRIVE Hyperion and DRIVE AGX for autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles. Separately, NVIDIA and LG AI Research are collaborating on EXAONE, a Korean sovereign AI model family.