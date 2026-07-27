NVIDIA makes multibillion investment to give SSI Vera Rubin access
Technology
NVIDIA is teaming up with Safe Superintelligence (SSI), the AI lab started by former OpenAI co-founder and alignment lead Ilya Sutskever.
The partnership gives SSI access to NVIDIA's Vera Rubin GPU platform and comes with a multibillion-dollar investment to help SSI grow faster.
It's all about ramping up their ability to build safer, smarter AI.
Safe superintelligence raised $7B valued $32B
SSI is focused on making artificial superintelligence safe and trustworthy, something that's getting more attention as AI advances quickly.
With $7 billion raised and a $32 billion valuation, SSI has big backing from tech giants like Alphabet and major investors.
Sutskever says, "We have research that is worthy of scaling up, and having access to a big NVIDIA computer will let us do so."