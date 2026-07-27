NVIDIA Microsoft SpaceX and Palantir launch open, secure AI alliance
Technology
Big names like NVIDIA, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Palantir have teamed up to launch the Open Secure AI Alliance.
Their mission? Make AI systems safer, especially those using open-weight models, after a cyberattack on Hugging Face exposed some serious gaps.
Alliance prioritizes open source tools
The alliance is focusing on open-source tools to boost transparency and resilience in AI.
After the Hugging Face breach showed closed systems are not always up to the task, NVIDIA highlighted how adaptable tech (like open weights) is key for quick responses in tough situations.
The group wants to make sure future AI can handle threats smarter and faster.