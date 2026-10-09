NVIDIA, OpenAI among 11 firms pledging $2.4B for Genesis Mission

The tech giants have pledged their contributions to the Genesis Mission Consortium.

The White House said these credits will be used to support "over 15 Federal agencies working toward National Science & Technology Challenges."

Among the major contributors are NVIDIA with $1 billion, AMD with $500 million, and OpenAI with $200 million.

Anthropic and Google each pledged $150 million, while AMP and Emerald AI committed $100 million each.