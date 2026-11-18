NVIDIA reaffirms open-source AI commitment after Jensen Huang's reported departure
NVIDIA isn't backing away from open-source AI, even after CEO Jensen Huang's reported departure.
Interim CEO Colette Kress assured everyone on Tuesday that the company will keep supporting an open-source AI ecosystem.
She also pointed out that engagement on the OpenRouter platform has jumped 35 times over the past year, a clear sign of just how fast the AI space is growing.
NVIDIA $12.9B Hugging Face acquisition proceeding
NVIDIA's $12.9 billion acquisition of Hugging Face is still happening as planned, despite leadership changes.
This move strengthens NVIDIA's commitment to open-source AI, with Hugging Face bringing its huge network of 18 million developers and 200,000 companies into the mix.
Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue called Huang's departure a "sad day" and promised to "keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever."