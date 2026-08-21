NVIDIA rolls out China-specific language chip using licensed Groq technology

With China's AI companies like Moonshot AI and DeepSeek struggling for enough computing power, NVIDIA's new chip hopes to fill the gap.

It also faces competition from local players like Huawei's Ascend 950DT.

Several Chinese firms are already lining up for orders, but the chip still needs Beijing's approval because of rules on foreign technology.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is shipping more approved H200 chips and working on lower-power gaming chips to keep its spot in the market.