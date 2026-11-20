Big names like Lenovo, ASUS, Dell, HP, and MSI have shown off their latest laptops powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark tech in India.

Prices start at ₹2,99,399 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, with premium picks like the ASUS ProArt P16 (₹4,89,990) and Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition (₹4,49,990).

All these machines run on NVIDIA's Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU superchip, basically built for AI tasks and creative work.