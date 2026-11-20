NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops in India feature Blackwell and Grace
Big names like Lenovo, ASUS, Dell, HP, and MSI have shown off their latest laptops powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark tech in India.
Prices start at ₹2,99,399 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, with premium picks like the ASUS ProArt P16 (₹4,89,990) and Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition (₹4,49,990).
All these machines run on NVIDIA's Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU superchip, basically built for AI tasks and creative work.
Up to 128GB unified memory
These laptops come loaded with up to 128GB unified memory, so handling big AI projects or creative apps should be smooth.
NVIDIA's Nemotron 3.5 Bolt runs on supported configurations, plus there's a PAIR feature to share AI resources over networks.
Adobe is also rolling out beta updates to Photoshop and Premiere that tap into this hardware for faster performance.
And if you're after even more power at your desk, MSI has launched the EdgeMesa N AI+ desktop (₹3,89,999 plus GST), made for creators who want serious processing muscle in a stationary setup.