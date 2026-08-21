NVIDIA to ship China AI chip under US export rules
NVIDIA is preparing to begin shipping a new AI chip tailored for Chinese customers in limited quantities by the end of this year.
The goal? To follow US export rules while still staying in the game as China's demand for AI technology keeps growing.
The chip has already attracted orders from several Chinese customers.
NVIDIA chip needs Beijing approval
This chip uses technology licensed from Groq and works with NVIDIA graphics processors, so expect smarter, faster chatbots.
But there's a catch: it still needs Beijing's approval before it officially launches in China.
Meanwhile, big names like ByteDance and Tencent got limited shipments of NVIDIA's more powerful H200 chips, but those have to stay outside mainland China due to local regulations.
With Chinese companies like Baidu making their own AI chips now, NVIDIA definitely has some competition ahead.