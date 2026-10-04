NVIDIA unveils 5 new racks to speed AI data centers
Technology
NVIDIA just unveiled a bold new plan to make AI data centers faster and more efficient.
At GTC, CEO Jensen Huang showed off five new equipment racks designed to cut down on lag and boost how quickly AI can process information.
NVIDIA introduces LPX and Vera racks
The upcoming LPX rack (launching later this year) will use Groq 3 LPUs and Rubin GPUs, technology that helps fetch data far faster.
Ian Buck from NVIDIA shared that this setup could shrink massive computing jobs to under an hour.
Alongside LPX, the new Vera-Rubin NVL72 and Vera CPU racks round out NVIDIA's all-in-one solution for next-generation AI tasks, helping it stand out from older tech companies and startups alike.