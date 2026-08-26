NVIDIA unveils DLSS 4.5 and RTX Mega Geometry at Gamescom
NVIDIA just dropped some big updates for PC gamers at Gamescom 2026.
Their new DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction tech promises sharper graphics, cleaner reflections, and better overall game performance on GeForce RTX GPUs, now available in Early Access through the NVIDIA App.
RTX Mega Geometry is debuting in Gears of War: E-Day.
Aniimo adopting NVIDIA ACE 2027
DLSS 4.5 uses advanced AI to make ray-traced games look cleaner and more detailed, while RTX Mega Geometry fixes up reflections and shadows in Unreal Engine 5 games.
You'll spot these upgrades soon in titles like CONTROL Resonant (out September 24), 007 First Light (free update on September 15), plus Fragmentary Order, AION 2, and CINDER CITY.
RTX Mega Geometry will debut in Gears of War: E-Day.
Aniimo will adopt NVIDIA ACE in 2027, enabling players to interact with in-game creatures using natural voice conversations powered by locally processed AI.