NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark 'personal AI computer' to challenge MacBooks
NVIDIA just announced its RTX Spark chip, hoping to shake up the personal computing scene and take on Apple's MacBooks.
Revealed at the conference, CEO Jensen Huang called it "the personal AI computer."
The big idea? Letting Windows laptops run powerful AI tasks right on your device, something Apple's M-series chips have been leading since 2019.
Windows integration will be key
Powered by NVIDIA's CUDA platform, the Spark chip can handle AI models with up to 120 billion parameters: a serious upgrade for everyday laptops.
Microsoft and companies like Dell are all in, aiming to close the gap with Apple in AI-driven computing.
Still, making sure these chips work smoothly on Windows devices is key, since Apple's tight hardware-software combo gives it an edge.
The real test will be whether this new tech actually gets people to pick a Windows laptop over a MacBook.