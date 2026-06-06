NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark 'personal AI computer' to challenge MacBooks

Windows integration will be key

Powered by NVIDIA's CUDA platform, the Spark chip can handle AI models with up to 120 billion parameters: a serious upgrade for everyday laptops.

Microsoft and companies like Dell are all in, aiming to close the gap with Apple in AI-driven computing.

Still, making sure these chips work smoothly on Windows devices is key, since Apple's tight hardware-software combo gives it an edge.

The real test will be whether this new tech actually gets people to pick a Windows laptop over a MacBook.